Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 8,526 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 231,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,526 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Sanderson Farms worth $43,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 4.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 5.9% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 4.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Shares of SAFM opened at $189.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.69. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $197.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

