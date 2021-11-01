ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of OGS traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.40. 332,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,107. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $82.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.50.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ONE Gas stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of ONE Gas worth $21,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

