OptionRoom (ROOM) Trading Down 2.1% This Week

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 1st. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $161,138.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00082065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00075701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00103797 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,812.82 or 0.99803786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,289.19 or 0.07039270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022790 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.