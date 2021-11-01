Orbit Chain (ORC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17.47 Million

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $346.66 million and approximately $17.47 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00051675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.26 or 0.00223617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00096500 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 988,024,190 coins and its circulating supply is 555,525,285 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

