Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Short Interest Up 36.5% in October

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the September 30th total of 4,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 932,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ORTX opened at $1.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $240.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.17. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.43.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORTX. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 154,362 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,443,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,242 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 730.8% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $9,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

