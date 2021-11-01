Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $9.06 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001657 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00082207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00076222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00104128 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,774.66 or 1.00069080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,276.20 or 0.07041014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022855 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

