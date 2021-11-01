Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,117,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of Ovintiv worth $66,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,115,000 after buying an additional 1,769,917 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,602,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 364,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,799,000 after purchasing an additional 298,459 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ovintiv by 14.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,325,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,387,000 after purchasing an additional 289,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Ovintiv by 11.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,993,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,720,000 after purchasing an additional 202,345 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OVV opened at $37.52 on Monday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.06.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.46.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

