Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by 32.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oxford Lane Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 53.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:OXLC traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,222. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Oxford Lane Capital in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 527,795 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter worth $287,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares during the last quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.