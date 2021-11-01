Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by 32.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oxford Lane Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 53.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.23. 1,437,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,222. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OXLC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Lane Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 527,795 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter valued at $287,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares during the last quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.