Oxford Square Capital Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 23.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 123.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.5%.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

NASDAQ OXSQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 257,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,914. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.29. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $210.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 260.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $51,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 19,916 shares of company stock worth $81,485 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Oxford Square Capital worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.