Oxford Square Capital Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.
Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 23.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 123.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.5%.
NASDAQ OXSQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 257,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,914. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.29. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $210.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.34.
In other news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $51,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 19,916 shares of company stock worth $81,485 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Oxford Square Capital worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.
About Oxford Square Capital
Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.
