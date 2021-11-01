Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by 23.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 123.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.5%.

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.24. 257,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,914. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.34. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 260.69% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $51,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 19,916 shares of company stock worth $81,485. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Oxford Square Capital worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

