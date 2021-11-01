Pangolin (PNG) Price Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last week, Pangolin has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Pangolin has a market cap of $27.77 million and $1.48 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for $1.30 or 0.00002131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00082065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00075701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00103797 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,812.82 or 0.99803786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,289.19 or 0.07039270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022790 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

