Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.28

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.28 and last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 1338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRMRF shares. CIBC raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares upgraded Paramount Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial raised Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Paramount Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

