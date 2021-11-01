Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.79

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 56446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90.

About Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)

Peak Fintech Group, Inc is an information technology portfolio management company, which engages in assembling, financing, and managing a portfolio of companies and assets in some of the tech sectors. It operates through the following segments: Fintech Platform, Financial Services, and Other. The Fintech Platform segment comprises procurement and distribution of products within a specific supply chain or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

