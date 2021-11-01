Penta (PNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last week, Penta has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Penta has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $38,257.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00051675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.26 or 0.00223617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00096500 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

Penta (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

