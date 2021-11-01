Phantasma Energy 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $110,247.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 1st. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $3.43 million and $110,247.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,776,945 coins. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

