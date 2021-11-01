Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,742 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $60,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 4.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 15.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 14.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,200,000 after acquiring an additional 134,415 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Pinduoduo by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 135,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 78,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PDD. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

PDD stock opened at $88.92 on Monday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.12 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The firm has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a PE ratio of -247.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

