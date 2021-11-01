Piper Sandler Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Piper Sandler Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 12.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Piper Sandler Companies to earn $14.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Shares of PIPR traded up $7.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $445.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PIPR shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 963 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $133,394.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,153 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $299,086.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,945,367.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,144 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

