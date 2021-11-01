Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the September 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Population Health Investment in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Population Health Investment in the second quarter valued at $127,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Population Health Investment in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Population Health Investment in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

PHIC opened at $9.80 on Monday. Population Health Investment has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

