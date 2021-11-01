Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Short Interest Down 27.2% in October

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the September 30th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

POST stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.54. The company had a trading volume of 368,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,925. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.78. Post has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $117.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 0.9% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Post by 10.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Post by 71.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Post by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Post by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

