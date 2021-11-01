PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Short Interest Up 37.5% in October

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other news, Director Clint Hurt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $60,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the second quarter worth $291,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the third quarter worth $279,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the first quarter worth $26,000. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNRG opened at $68.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $137.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.63 and a beta of 1.09. PrimeEnergy Resources has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.19.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 0.49%.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.