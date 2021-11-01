PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Short Interest Up 37.5% in October

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
In other news, Director Clint Hurt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $60,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the second quarter worth $291,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the third quarter worth $279,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the first quarter worth $26,000. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 0.49%.
PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile
PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
