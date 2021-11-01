ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Short Interest Update

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the September 30th total of 3,050,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 880,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE PUMP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.67. 1,274,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,163. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $998.52 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.30.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ProPetro will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $984,966.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ProPetro by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,650,000 after buying an additional 261,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,050,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,899,000 after acquiring an additional 157,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ProPetro by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,113,000 after purchasing an additional 380,620 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ProPetro by 142.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,809,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,177 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth $38,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

