Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Provident Financial Services has raised its dividend by 18.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Provident Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 44.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Provident Financial Services to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.

NYSE:PFS traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $25.38. 284,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.05. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $99.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Provident Financial Services worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

