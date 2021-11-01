Putnam Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 200,000 Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $80,393,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $4,048,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $5,060,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $4,048,000.

DNAB stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

