Putnam Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 83,632 Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 83,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Zymergen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth $112,906,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth $106,675,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth $104,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth $68,438,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth $64,544,000. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zymergen alerts:

Zymergen stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zymergen Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen started coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zymergen currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.83.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.