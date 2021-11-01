Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.36% of Arch Resources worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARCH shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $91.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 90.18 and a beta of 0.93. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $105.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.87) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $73,124.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $275,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,722 shares of company stock worth $166,121. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

