Putnam Investments LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Trinity Capital worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 11.9% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Trinity Capital news, CFO David Michael Lund purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital stock opened at $16.15 on Monday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.88. The company has a market cap of $428.86 million and a P/E ratio of 12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 109.78% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

