Putnam Investments LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $123,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $509.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.69. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $341.80 and a 52 week high of $513.97.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

