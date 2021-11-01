Putnam Investments LLC Increases Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,014 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.40% of AdvanSix worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 3,961.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 829.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 57.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $48.60 on Monday. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.31.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

