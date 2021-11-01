Putnam Investments LLC Invests $2.49 Million in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Cabot at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cabot by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 510,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cabot by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Cabot by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $53.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.64. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.16.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

