Putnam Investments LLC Invests $2 Million in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.71% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter valued at $2,527,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter valued at $4,297,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter valued at $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter valued at $3,049,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter valued at $6,066,000.

Shares of DNAA opened at $9.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

