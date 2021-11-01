Putnam Investments LLC Invests $3.33 Million in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 354,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.43% of MRC Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in MRC Global by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MRC Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MRC Global by 682.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $12.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $686.12 million, a PE ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.55 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.