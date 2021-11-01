Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 91.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 759,430 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Securities started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.72.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $32.26 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average is $30.32.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

