Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 82,800 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,800 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Global Medical REIT worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 32.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth $125,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMRE opened at $16.58 on Monday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMRE shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

