Putnam Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNAD. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter worth about $75,174,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter worth about $12,638,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter worth about $11,159,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,088,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,066,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.81.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

