Putnam Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 616,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Better Choice at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTTR. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Better Choice in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Better Choice in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Better Choice in the second quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Better Choice in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Better Choice in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Better Choice alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BTTR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Better Choice in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Better Choice in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Dawson James started coverage on Better Choice in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Better Choice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, Director John M. Word III purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Young purchased 9,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $33,923.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 44,778 shares of company stock worth $153,356 in the last three months.

Shares of NASDAQ BTTR opened at $3.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of -0.93. Better Choice Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Better Choice Company Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.