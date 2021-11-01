Putnam Investments LLC Sells 368,649 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,649 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 817.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 135.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 619.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra stock opened at $19.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VST. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

