Putnam Investments LLC Sells 7,519 Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,519 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.88% of Saratoga Investment worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 4.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $28.85 on Monday. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $327.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 102.97%.

Saratoga Investment Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.