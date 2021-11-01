Putnam Investments LLC Takes $3.14 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 128,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNP. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 33.57%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

