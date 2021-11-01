Putnam Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.42% of Insteel Industries worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIIN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 47,003 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 12.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.9% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

IIIN stock opened at $40.67 on Monday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.28%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, COO Richard Wagner sold 1,194 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $47,222.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $183,194.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,531 shares of company stock worth $648,718 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

