Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has increased its dividend by 12.8% over the last three years.

PIM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.96. 247,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,637. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

