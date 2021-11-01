Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 31.7% over the last three years.

PPT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.38. 387,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,510. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $4.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 122,351 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.47% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

