Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Holdings Raised by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,795 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Radian Group worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,691,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,642,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,518,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,313,000 after purchasing an additional 447,314 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 47.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,899,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,913 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,098,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,436,000 after purchasing an additional 976,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 23.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,456,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,155,000 after purchasing an additional 835,912 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

RDN opened at $23.87 on Monday. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $291.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

