Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.55

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RAIFY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Raiffeisen Bank International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.84.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.