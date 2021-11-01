Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Short Interest Down 28.5% in October

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the September 30th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PACK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ranpak in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $954,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $308,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,480 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACK. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ranpak by 363.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ranpak during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ranpak by 36.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ranpak by 33.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranpak stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.81. The stock had a trading volume of 741,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,276. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -246.13 and a beta of 1.07. Ranpak has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $36.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

