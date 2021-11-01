Raze Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $641,853.00 (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Raze Network has traded 43.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raze Network has a market cap of $10.88 million and $641,853.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00081598 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00075978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00104022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,740.52 or 0.99373829 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.24 or 0.07036996 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00022822 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,090,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

