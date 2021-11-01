Realty Income (NYSE:O) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.840-$3.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Realty Income also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.550-$3.600 EPS.

NYSE:O traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $70.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,383,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,388. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.13.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.20.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

