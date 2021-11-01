Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Moneysupermarket.com Group (MONY)

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON: MONY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/27/2021 – Moneysupermarket.com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/21/2021 – Moneysupermarket.com Group was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 310 ($4.05).

10/20/2021 – Moneysupermarket.com Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Moneysupermarket.com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/19/2021 – Moneysupermarket.com Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Moneysupermarket.com Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock.

Shares of MONY stock traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Monday, reaching GBX 215.40 ($2.81). 871,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 234.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 254.40. The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 311 ($4.06).

In other news, insider Peter Duffy bought 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,902.52 ($12,937.71).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

