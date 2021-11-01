Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Moneysupermarket.com Group (MONY)

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON: MONY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/27/2021 – Moneysupermarket.com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 10/21/2021 – Moneysupermarket.com Group was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 310 ($4.05).
- 10/20/2021 – Moneysupermarket.com Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Moneysupermarket.com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 10/19/2021 – Moneysupermarket.com Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Moneysupermarket.com Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock.
Shares of MONY stock traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Monday, reaching GBX 215.40 ($2.81). 871,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 234.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 254.40. The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 311 ($4.06).
In other news, insider Peter Duffy bought 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,902.52 ($12,937.71).
