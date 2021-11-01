Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.96

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.96 and last traded at $63.96, with a volume of 2446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RCDTF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a report on Monday. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.29.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

