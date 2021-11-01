Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.31

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.31 and last traded at $68.31, with a volume of 1500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.15.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recruit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.

